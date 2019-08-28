Lois Alexander, 88, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Monday at her home.
Mrs. Alexander was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
She was retired from Magnavox after 42 years of service.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and Joe Ball; two grandchildren: Ben and Emily Ball, and Danielle and Andrew Jones; a great-granddaughter: Taylor Ball; special extended family, including one who she thought of as a daughter: Susan Alexander, and Chris, Beth and Tanis Alexander, and Nic and Kelley Alexander, who were thought of as grandchildren; nieces and nephews: Toni Swinderman, Michele Waddell, Brenda Mathes-Story, Jessica Waddell, Charles and Freddie Waddell, and David and Debbie Waddell; sisters-in-law: Inez Waddell and Julia Waddell; a host of special neighbors and close friends too numerous to list; and a special pet companion: Chanel.
She was preceded in death by her husband: John K. Alexander; her parents: Sidney and Agnes Waddell; two sisters: Wilma Mathes and Geraldine Bennett; and brothers: Jack Waddell, Gordon Waddell, Mack Waddell and Lyle Waddell.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. Mark Laughlin officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home Friday at 9 a.m. to go in procession to the 10 a.m. graveside service at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nic Alexander, Terry Wilhoit, Kenny Wilhoit, Reece Holt, Terry Sensabaugh and Tim McKinney.
Honorary pallbearers are Denver Shaw, Chris Alexander, Jerry Fox, David Brooks and Mike Wilhoit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery Fund, c/o Jerry Fox, 785 Pleasant Hill Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.