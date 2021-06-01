LOIS B. ALLEN

LOIS B. ALLEN

Lois B. Allen was born Oct. 30, 1933, in Jonesville, South Carolina. She departed this life Sunday.

She was preceded in death by her husband: the Rev. Cline O. Allen of Greeneville; her parents: Robert and Mary Belue of Buffalo, South Carolina; and two brothers: Robert Belue Jr. of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the Rev. Ray Harold Belue of Buffalo.

She is survived by her son: the Rev. Dr. Darryl (Susan) Allen of McMinnville; two granddaughters: Marisa Allen of Lexington, Oklahoma, and the Rev. Megan (Devin) Cloninger of Teays Valley, West Virginia; her great-grandchildren: Andrew, Connor and Kayden of Oklahoma, and Madelyn and Hudson of West Virginia; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was a former employee of Watson’s Department Store and Bryan Dennis Mobile Homes.

She was a member of the First Church of God, Greeneville.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. June 7 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Charles Heater and the Rev. Larrie Pike will officiate.

Ms. Allen will be laid to rest June 8 at 10 a.m. in the GreeneLawn Memory Garden.

Pallbearers will be Tim Peek, Danny Cobble, Craig Fillers, John Bowman Terry “Bosco” Reaves and Gary Shelton.

Recommended for you