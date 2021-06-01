Lois B. Allen was born Oct. 30, 1933, in Jonesville, South Carolina. She departed this life Sunday.
She was preceded in death by her husband: the Rev. Cline O. Allen of Greeneville; her parents: Robert and Mary Belue of Buffalo, South Carolina; and two brothers: Robert Belue Jr. of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the Rev. Ray Harold Belue of Buffalo.
She is survived by her son: the Rev. Dr. Darryl (Susan) Allen of McMinnville; two granddaughters: Marisa Allen of Lexington, Oklahoma, and the Rev. Megan (Devin) Cloninger of Teays Valley, West Virginia; her great-grandchildren: Andrew, Connor and Kayden of Oklahoma, and Madelyn and Hudson of West Virginia; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was a former employee of Watson’s Department Store and Bryan Dennis Mobile Homes.
She was a member of the First Church of God, Greeneville.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. June 7 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Charles Heater and the Rev. Larrie Pike will officiate.
Ms. Allen will be laid to rest June 8 at 10 a.m. in the GreeneLawn Memory Garden.
Pallbearers will be Tim Peek, Danny Cobble, Craig Fillers, John Bowman Terry “Bosco” Reaves and Gary Shelton.