SEATTLE, WA — Lois Faye Arthur Wilson passed away peacefully Dec. 5 at Saint Anne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Seattle at the age of 80.
Lois is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Victoria and Ed Wenick; and granddaughters: Abbie and Kiera Wenick, all of Seattle.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Bill Wilson; a daughter: Mary Elizabeth Owen; her mother: Eva Arthur; and a sister: Peggy Divita.
Lois was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Altavista, Virginia, to Eva Clay Arthur.
She graduated from Altavista High School in 1959.
Lois married James R. Owen Jr., in 1960. After moving to Greeneville, Tennessee, in 1970, she began a long career at Greene County Bank, then moved to Sevierville, Tennessee, in 1988 where she worked for Earl R. Whaley & Company until she retired.
She married the love of her life, Bill Wilson, in September 2002 at Eusebia Presbyterian Church in Seymour, Tennessee.
In 2016, she moved to Seattle to be closer to her daughter.
All who knew Lois would testify she was a loyal friend whose heart spoke true. She was a loving mother, daughter, wife, sister, aunt, grandmother as well as a devoted Christian. Her southern charm was contagious to everyone she met. The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy.
She loved spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals for her friends and family with a glass of wine in hand. She often traveled and explored the country.
Lois survived cancer and other life threatening illnesses, and was diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago, but she always faced life’s challenges with courage and a smile.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to one of the following charities: Alzheimers Association www.alz.org; The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society www.lls.org/pacnw; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center www.fredhutch.org; Covenant Living Benevolent Care Fund www.covliving.org/ways-to-give Please specify Covenant Living at the Shores on Mercer Island (Seattle), Washington; or Wedgwood Community Church, 8201 30th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115.