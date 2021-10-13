“This is the day to visualize Christ carrying His Cross, and yours will not seem so heavy.”
Lois Leota Bible Cutshall, 91, died Sunday at Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville after a lengthy illness.
She was born Sept. 17, 1930, to Burton and Kate Lamons Bible.
She graduating from Camp Creek High School. As a young lady, Lois worked at Brumley Restaurant, Magnavox and Woolworth’s. She was a lady of great beauty and an exceptional seamstress.
She was the wife of the Rev. Alfred Cutshall until his death in 2017. They built their home and raised their family in the Hixon Addition of Greeneville. She faithfully served the Lord as a pastor’s wife, having a special love for the youth. She became a counselor and role model to many, teaching Sunday school for the youth for 50 years. Her home had an “open door” policy, hosting and serving countless meals to friends and strangers. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Although very active in the church, she made many friends when employed at Weavex and Plus Mark, and her travels to countless Free Will Baptist events. She sang in the church choir, always joyfully smiling especially her loved favorite “How Great Thou Art.”
Because of her warmth and outreach, she led many people to the Lord Jesus Christ. She was an avid Bible reader, easily quoted scriptures with a deep understanding of His Word. She was a lifetime helper to her husband as he studied and prepared His sermons. She faithfully accompanied him to every service and meeting both at Center View and Limestone Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors are her son and his family Gary, Barbara, Stephen, Alyson, Mac Cormack and Whitney Cutshall; her daughter and her family: Kathy and Davy Willett; grandchildren: LeAnne and Ron Dressler, Daniel and Kim Bailey, Laura McAmis, Matt Willett, Kevin Willett and Aaron Willett; great-grandchildren: Danielle, Makayla, Abby, Chelsey, Kian, Anna, Katie, Joseph, Alexis, Amanda, Arieana, Davyn, Datyn, Bradeyn and Ava; great-great-grandchildren: Maleigha, Londyn, Cadence, Kierra, Maci, Travis, Athena and Lula; sisters: Novella McCamey and Brandon, and Shirley Foshie; and a sister-in-law: Teresa Bible.
She was preceded in death by parents: Burton and Kate Bible; a sister: Selma Bible Brown; and brothers: Junior and Anthony Bible.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Tim Broyles, the Rev. Gary Gentry and the Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Interment will be Friday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Bailey, Scotty Cutshall, Matt Willett, Kevin Willett, Terry Cutshall and Craig Cutler.
