Lois Lucille Craig Toth, 89, of Greeneville, passed away early Tuesday morning.
She was a retired office manager from a truck leasing company.
Mrs. Toth was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years: George Toth; three children and their spouses: Patrick and Margot Toth, of Knoxville, Mary and Bruce Pierce, of Elizabethton, and Barb Sell, of Greeneville; seven grandchildren: Tanner and Emily Toth, Dustin Toth, Tori and Jacob Sell, Cassidy Peters, and Callie Keeler; four great-grandchildren: Samantha, Xavier and Alexander Toth, and Remington Keeler; one brother and his wife: Lynn and Pam Craig; and one sister: Helen Ragland.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
The funeral mass will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Father Joseph Kuzhupil will officiate.
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jake Sell, Dennis Toth, Dustin Toth, Lynn Craig, Cassidy Peters and Tom Heusler.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tanner Toth, Xavier Toth, Alexander Toth and Remington Keeler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the building fund of Notre Dame Catholic Church.