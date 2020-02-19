Lois Stroud, of Mohawk, the McDonald community, passed away Sunday evening at the age of 89.
Lois retired from Southern Electronics and Magnavox, however, her primary profession was that of caregiver. She was a dedicated caregiver to her husband, mother, mother-in-law and others.
She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church, where she was on the hospitality committee.
Lois was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include one daughter: Billie Carol Stroud of Knoxville; one son and daughter-in-law: Mike and Cheryl Stroud of Mohawk; grandchildren: Michelle and Derek Jordan, Matthew and Tavia Stroud, Matthew Davis and Chris Davis; great-grandchildren: Levi and Laci Jordan, and Liberty and Emberlyn Stroud; one sister: Frankie Turner; special family friends: Joan Davis and Josh Bean; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Roy M. Stroud; a son: Donnie Stroud; her parents: Ernest and Vallie Moody; and two brothers: Harold Moody and Donald “Butch” Moody.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. James Williams and the Rev. Travis Henderson officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Fairview Cemetery in Mohawk on Thursday at 11 a.m. for the committal service.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Stroud, Derek Jordan, Levi Jordan, Matthew Davis, Rocky Byrd and Donald Coakley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Solomon, Marvin Stroud, John Dugger and Chris Davis.
The family expressed their appreciation to her caregivers on the Aspen Wing at Life Care Center of Greeneville.