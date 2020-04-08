Lois Sue Aldridge Foster, 83, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday morning at her home.
Mrs. Foster was a retired care provider.
She was a member of Lords Tabernacle. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed reading and studying the Bible.
She loved her family and friends, she enjoyed her Plaza Towers family and the activities there.
Survivors include daughters: Naomi Truledna Foster Bowen and her husband, Ed Bowen, and Rebecca Faith Beard and her husband, Calvin Beard; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters; five brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: the Rev. Cecil Kenneth Foster in 2013; a son: Earnest Lyle Foster; a granddaughter: Tammy Renia Wiles; and her parents: Arlie and Edna Sexton Aldridge.
The family expressed their appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their care and kindness.
Private burial will be in Caney Creek Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.