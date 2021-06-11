MORRISTOWN — Lola Gertrude (Long) Newman, 92, of Whitesburg, died Monday at the Heritage Center after a long battle with declining health. Her life and testimony tells us that she “passed from this life into eternal life with her Lord and Savior.”
She was known as a devoted Mother, Grandmother, “Rock” of her family, a “prayer warrior.”
Mrs. Newman was a dedicated member of Shady Grove Free Will Baptist Church of Whitesburg until her health no longer allowed her to attend. Her testimony of salvation was reaffirmed and shared with her family in her final days that she was saved at the age of 12 in a tent revival at Hopewell Church in her home community of Bulls Gap.
She was retired from Berkline.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Calvin B. Long and Mary Eunav (Buchanan) Long; two brothers: Jimmy N. Long and Charles B. Long; a brother-in-law: J.D. Hayes; a sister-in-law: Mary Belle Long; the father of her children: Cecil Ray Newman; and a son-in-law: Ronald Quinn.
Her beautiful example of a Christian mother will ever be cherished by her surviving two daughters and their husbands: Ann (Claris) Reese of Talbott and Linda (Billy) Lane of Whitesburg; two grandsons: Michael Reese of Dallas, Texas, and Dr. Justin (Lauren) Quinn of Knoxville; her sister: Lorene Hayes; a nephew: Billy (Linda) Hayes; a niece: Kim (Kevin) Nelson; several other relatives; her church family; and an array of friends.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Stubblefield Funeral Home in Morristown. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in Stubblefield Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Myers and the Rev. Roger Bumgarner officiating.
Interment will follow the service on the backside of Hamblen Memory Gardens.
Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to the Shady Grove Free Will Baptist Church building fund.