Lola Mae Eller, 91, passed away early Friday at her home in Chuckey.
She retired from Hoover Universal in Erwin.
Mrs. Eller was a member of Lamar Baptist Church.
She was the widow of Larry Mack Daryl Eller, who passed away on Aug. 19, 2011.
Survivors include three daughters: Phyllis L. Wheatley of Morristown, Glenda F. Davis of Erwin and Claudia “Bunny” Cooper of Chuckey; one son: David W. Banner of Merrick, Long Island, New York; 11 grandchildren: Tommy and Debbie McKinney, Michael McKinney, Paul McKinney, Ricky Kegley, Tonya and Mark Sanders, Stephanie Beech, Edward Daniel Cannon Jr. and wife, Ladene, Matthew Ray Cannon and April Bingham, Dakota Banner, Shelby Banner and Blake Banner; seven great-grandchildren: Zackory and Grace McKinney, Corey Joe and Morgan McKinney, Brittney Kegley, Cooper Kegley, Taylor Sanders, Gabriel Sanders and Heather Nicole Cannon; five great-great-grandchildren: Maddox McKinney, Jones McKinney, Daniel McKinney, Levi Demaria and Tucker Cole.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Gardens with special friend, Thomas Ford McKinney Sr. speaking.
Her grandsons will be pallbearers.