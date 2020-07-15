Lonnie Cutshall, 82, of the Greystone community, passed away Sunday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.
He attended Greystone Free Will Baptist Church as long as his health permitted. He was a loving husband, daddy, and papaw. Lonnie never met a stranger.
Mr. Cutshall was a lifelong farmer and was a factory worker in Greeneville.
He loved hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. He especially enjoyed bear hunting with the gang around Greystone.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years: Frankie “Poud” Cutshall; a daughter: Lana Gevae Cooper; a grandson: Blaine Cooper; one brother: Eldridge Cutshall; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: L.J. and Clara Cutshall; two sisters: Dorothy Gilland and Velma Brackens; and three brothers: Lee, Harmon and Truman Cutshall.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The family respectfully requests that visitors wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Union Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Lynn Mercer officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ezra Gilland, Daniel Gilland, Bill Walters, Chad Walters, Terry Cutshall, Larry Cutshall, Gary Lawing and Clifford Lawing.