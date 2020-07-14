Lonnie Cutshall (Died: July 12, 2020) Jul 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lonnie Cutshall, 83, of the Greystone community, passed away Sunday evening at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Town Considers Returning To Phase I As COVID-19 Cases Rise Cats, Dogs Get New Lease On Life Greeneville Doctor Aids Virus Patients In NYC Area Greeneville Moves Back To First Phase Of Reopening Plan As COVID-19 Cases Increase Kelan Jack Travis (Died: July 5, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.