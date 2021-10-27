Lonnie Gudger Jr., 55, of Greeneville, peacefully passed away Oct. 20 at home surrounded by family.
A celebration of Lonnie’s life will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Freedom Fellowship Church, 3144 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville. Pastor Scott Childs, lead pastor, will officiate. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the scholarship fund created for the continuing education of his two children, Lonnie Gudger, III and Adaya Lily, at First Horizon Bank 206 North Main Street, Greeneville, TN (423) 798-2210.
Kiser-Rose Hill is in charge of the arrangements.
