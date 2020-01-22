Lonnie R. Riddle, 74, of Greeneville, died Monday night at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired truck driver from Wal-Mart.
He attended Hill Street Church of God as long his health permitted.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years: Janet Riddle; one daughter: Lynn Riddle; two sons: Jimmy Riddle, and Earl and Mandi Riddle; two grandchildren: Abi Potter and Charleigh Rae Riddle; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Earl Parthemer.
He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Viola Riddle; and two brothers: Harold Riddle and Charles Riddle.
The family expressed their appreciation to Jill and Robin of University of Tennessee Hospice, the nurses and staff of Greeneville Community Hospital East.
The family will receive friends from 4–7 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hill Street Church of God with the Rev. Jack Kirkendall officiating.
Interment will follow in Brown Springs Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation.