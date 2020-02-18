Lora Yvonne Cobble, 49, of Greeneville, was welcomed into Heaven Sunday while at her home, surrounded by her caring family after a courageous 10 month battle against pancreatic cancer.
She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and strong minded business woman. She founded her own law firm, image consulting firm and distributorship. Other talents she enjoyed were sewing, baking, real estate investing and staging.
Her Christian faith gave her the foundation to develop the perseverance she would use for her whole life. She saw the potential in everyone and was natural encourager.
Lora practiced in the areas of criminal and family law at her law firm, Cobble Law Office & Mediation Center, PLLC, which was formed in January 2018. Lora earned her bachelor of arts degrees in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Tennessee, where she was a member of the Psi Chi International Society and the Pi Sigma Alpha National Honor Society. She earned her law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law with a concentration in Advocacy and Dispute Resolution.
While attending law school, Lora was a member of the Moot Court Board, Phi Alpha Delta Fraternity, Law Women, Christian Legal Society, Student Bar Association, and Native American Law Students Association. She competed in several moot court and trial competitions, which included a national competition in Federal Indian Law at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law. Lora’s law professors nominated her to the National Order of the Barristers, a prestigious award bestowed upon only ten members of each graduating class for excelling in oral advocacy and brief writing skills and activities.
Lora honorably served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) and in other various supporting roles with the legal profession for more than a decade. Additionally in her career, she founded Image CEO as a certified image consultant as a graduate of the London Image Institute in Atlanta. She also was the first independent distributor in Greene County for Premier Designs in 2001. She grew the business for six years where she made many life-long friends and left the foundation of distributorship still going strong today.
Her life was summed up best by the verse Proverbs 31:8-9. “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed. Yes, speak up for the poor and helpless, and see that they get justice.”
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband: Mike Cobble; a daughter: Brittany ( Samuel) West; a son: Brendan Cobble; her mother: Nellie Bowers; a brother: Erik Bowers; nephews: Dayton and Isaac Bowers; her mother-in-law: Brenda Cobble; a sister-in-law: Lisa (Jeff) Idell; nephews: Joshua (Madison) and Jordan Idell; a brother-in-law: Ricky (Gena) Cobble; nephews: Grayson and Drew Cobble; a best friend: Tracy Olson; and her special fur baby: Gucci.
She was preceded in death by her father: Rick Bowers; her maternal grandparents: Ada and Dale Cox; her paternal grandparents: Ruby Breedlove and Hobart Bowers; and her father-in-law: Jack Cobble.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Tootie Wright officiating.
Interment will be at Hardins Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team preforming military honors.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Idell, Jordan Idell, Dayton Bowers, Issac Bowers, Grayson Cobble and Drew Cobble.
Honorary pallbearers will be Don Jenkins, Judge Thomas Wright, Kidwell King, Judge David Leonard, Brent Woolsey and Grant Davis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Isaiah House, P.O. Box 842, Elizabethton, TN 37644.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.