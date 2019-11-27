A celebration of life memorial service for Lorena A. “Thumper” Plank, 75, of Cairo, Georgia, will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Chapel of Clark Funeral Home, Cairo. Pastor Tim Phillips will officiate. Ms. Plank passed away Sunday at the Presbyterian Home and Retirement Community in Quitman, Georgia.
Ms. Plank was born May 18, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Harry Zeigler and Roma Neeld Campbell.
She was a self-employed oil artist. Lorena had a passion for painting and drawing, as well as making homes for her feathered friends. She also loved music, dancing and tending to her flowers.
Her infectious smile and compassionate spirit was loved by everyone who knew her. Many knew Mr. Plank by the nickname “Thumper,” which was coined during her time working at Wight’s Nursery in Cairo, many years ago. Her good friend Sandy gave her the nickname referencing the term “Bible Thumper” because she was strong in her faith.
She is survived by her daughters: Felicia P. (Tony) Brannen of Thomasville, Georgia, and Heidi Joy (Byron) Rhodes of Boston, Georgia; her sons: John E. Plank of Cairo, GA, Larry Plank (Marianne) of Pelham, GA; grandchildren, Chris Brannen (Whitney), Ashley Brannen, Emma Brannen, Bridgette Binion, Breanna Plank, Julianne Plank, Jadyn Plank, Kiersten Rhodes, Blake Rhodes; great-grandchild, Trinity Sloan; sisters, Erma “BJ” Huston, Mary Lee Huston, Lynda Carr; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and two best friends, Marsha Lessig and Sandy Richards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children: Ralph E. Plank; and a brother: Richie Zeigler.
Memorials may be made in Ms. Plank’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. www.woundedwarriorproject.org
The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home immediately following the memorial service.
Guests may sign the online register at www.clarkfuneral.com.