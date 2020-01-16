ROGERSVILLE — Loretta Ann Warner Story, 81, went to be with her heavenly father Tuesday while at Life Care Nursing Home in Jefferson City.
She was born July 18, 1938.
Loretta was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church in Bulls Gap where she taught Sunday school for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband: William Story; her parents: Fred E. Warner and Joda L. Warner of Bulls Gap; three brothers: Earl, Gary and Jimmy, all of Bulls Gap; and two sisters: Betty J. Green and Ruth Harrell of Bulls Gap.
She is survived by her siblings: Judy (Joe) Harris of Bulls Gap, Guy (Agnes) Warner of Bulls Gap, Johnny (Venita) Warner of Mohawk, W.H. Warner of Bulls Gap, and Velma Lamb of Morristown; lots of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
The family expressed a thank you to the staff at Life Care Nursing Home in Jefferson City and everyone at Amedysis Hospice in Morristown.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with David Gibbs and Larry Miller officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in Phillipi Cemetery in Bulls Gap.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.