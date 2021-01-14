Lori Ann Summey went to be with the Lord she loved on Monday at the age of 49.
She was a daughter of the late Winston “Red” and Linda Wilson Summey. She made her home with her mother and sister, helping them raise her nieces and nephews. In recent years spent her days caring for her mother.
Lori was a member of Towering Oaks Baptist Church and loved her church family, always giving big hugs. Her special gift was working with children, and she especially enjoyed Bible school.
She also enjoyed trips to Dollywood and keeping up with her friends and family on Facebook.
Her sweet-spirited, giving nature and big heart were evidenced in how she cared for others. She was devoted to her family and has always held a special place in their hearts.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters: Chris (Kris) Summey, Bridget Summey, Tarron Summey and Lindsay Summey; much loved nieces and nephews: Arron Summey (Sara Gala), Shawn Hyde, Triston Shelton, Lexi Lane and Jennifer Summey; a stepbrother: Daney (Martha) Summey; stepnieces and stepnephews: Jennifer Susong, Angie Summey, Michael Summey, Daniel Summey, Logan Summey, Terry Anderson and Cary Anderson; a special aunt: Charlene Cutshall; and several cousins.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will following at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with Dr. James K. Pierce officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Due to covid, the family requests that everyone wear masks and exercise social distancing.