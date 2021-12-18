Lori Ann Williams, 50, of Greeneville, passed away early Thursday morning at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Lori was a former district manager with Olan Mills and was a well-loved coach with the Greeneville Parks and Rec Department for 22 years.
She was a devoted Christian and a member of Christian Heritage Church.
Survivors include her husband: Charles Claude “Bill” Williams; two daughters and one son-in-law: Breanna Gunter, and Brooke and Mark Laughlin; her favorite grandson: Kaden Gunter; her parents: Carl and Doris Brown; one brother and sister-in-law: Toby and Casey Brown; a sister-in-law: Lisa (Cline) Everhart;a niece: Aubrey Brown; nephews: Cline, Bryan and Chris Everhart; special aunts: Janet and Byron Hansel, Miggie and David Fann of Texas, and Karen Marshall; several cousins; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: C.J. Williams and Carol Goodman; special friends: Lisa and Scott Fisher, Scarlett Vandiver and Steve Keller, Joy and Tony Lowe, and Debbie and Joe Griffey; and many others.
Lori was preceded in death by “bug-a-boo”: Elizabeth Grace Laughlin; and her grandparents: Wilma Reynolds, Dorothy and Robert Brown, and Helen Bradley.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Johnny “Bo” Ragon and the Rev. David Tweed officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Lowe, Tim Bowman, Mark Laughlin, Coleman Gunter, Eddie Spradlin, Dewey Peters, Eric Bailey and Phillip Tipton.
Honorary pallbearers will be many of the children and people she’s coached throughout the years.