Lori Nunn, 47, of Greystone, died Saturday.
Lori entered this world at 12:15 a.m. May 25, 1974. Born to Terri, Karen and Michael Nunn. She was ready to raise hell. Two pushes from mom and she was here. Dr. Lippman told mom to slow down, she wasn’t throwing a football.
Lori loved all animals from a very young age. Her first love was horses but loved anything with fur, feathers or scales. At two years of age, even in a halfbody body cast, she insisted on riding horses.
She was an outstanding student K-12. Whatever the boys did, she was there. No dolls for her. In high school, Lori rodeoed and was Rodeo Queen, qualifying her for the state competition. She attended MSU, earning a degree in Animal & Range Science.
She enjoyed gardening. Lori worked for Big Sky Carvers in Montana for several years painting ducks and fish. Her work was routinely inspected by Ducks Unlimited and Trouts Unlimited to assure all painting was anatomically correct. After moving back to Colorado in 2001, she worked for the State of Colorado in Hugo, Colorado. From there, she was a probation officer for 18 years. Lori moved to Greeneville in 2021. She was a hard worker and would always help anyone. She was loved by everyone.
She is survived by her husband: Shane Cook; a son: Morgan Gottsch-Nunn; her mother: Karin Melhuish of Elco, Illinois; a brother and sister-in-law: Michael and Aimee Nunn and their son, Kaden of Billings, Montana; daughters and sons-in-law: Tonya and Kyle Ulibarri, Makayla and Gene Patterson, and Tonya and Kyle Ulibarri; grandchildren: Kensly, Riley, Alison and Antonio; an aunt and uncle: Debbie and Harry McWilliams; many cousins; and her Tennessee Peacemaker family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Terry Nunn.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel. Jimmy from the Christian Motorcycle Association will officiate.
