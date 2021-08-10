LORNA J. RICKER

{image}{imagePath}/tcms_purged/bmt_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/GPC-TGS/10/A/Images/2021_08_10_GPC-TGS_A_001/2c78459c-f942-11eb-8217-00163ec2aa77/2c78459c-f942-11eb-8217-00163ec2aa77.jpg{/imagePath}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}

{caption}LORNA J. RICKER{/caption}

{standaloneHead}LORNA J. RICKER{/standaloneHead}

{/image}

Lorna J. Ricker, 57, of Greeneville peacefully went to sleep into the Lord’s arms July 24.

She was a loving mother and a wonderful friend. She was loved by many and will always be remembered for her love and compassion towards others.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Ret. Sgt. Jerry and Karen Ingle; her daughter: Haley Hyde; sisters: Donna Lane, Robin Strong and Peggy Davis; special grandchildren: Briley Sauceman, Alexis Ingle, Kennedy Idell and Prissy Cougburn; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Lorna was preceded in death by her mother: Frances Ingle; her father: Gene Ingle; a daughter: Natasha Ricker; a son: Brian Ingle; and her husband: Ronnie Ricker.

The family expresses a special thank you to Bob Tipton, Melissa and Ben Kovacs, and Amber Robinette.

In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be made to Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses.

Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you