Lorna J. Ricker, 57, of Greeneville peacefully went to sleep into the Lord’s arms July 24.
She was a loving mother and a wonderful friend. She was loved by many and will always be remembered for her love and compassion towards others.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law: Ret. Sgt. Jerry and Karen Ingle; her daughter: Haley Hyde; sisters: Donna Lane, Robin Strong and Peggy Davis; special grandchildren: Briley Sauceman, Alexis Ingle, Kennedy Idell and Prissy Cougburn; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Lorna was preceded in death by her mother: Frances Ingle; her father: Gene Ingle; a daughter: Natasha Ricker; a son: Brian Ingle; and her husband: Ronnie Ricker.
The family expresses a special thank you to Bob Tipton, Melissa and Ben Kovacs, and Amber Robinette.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts may be made to Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to defray funeral expenses.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.