Lorne Harrison Tunnell, 72, of Tusculum, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday morning while surrounded by his wife and son.
He worked at Parker Hannifin for 39 years and retired in 2010 with pulmonary fibrosis. He struggled many years with this disease. He can finally breathe now!
Lorne was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church, having grown up in the church.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years: Betty Lamb Tunnell; his son and daughter-in-law: Steven and Heather Tunnell; one very special grandson: Grant Tunnell; one brother and sister-in-law: Claude and Lula Tunnell; one sister and brother-in-law: Glenda and Billy Blazer; his father-in-law: Clifford and Joyce Lamb; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Larry and Joyce Lamb, Bob and Teresa Lamb, John and Toshia Lamb; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Lena Pearl Tunnell; his brother: Ketron Tunnell; and his mother-in-law: Maacal Lamb, who thought of him as her son.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the Lorne’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Friday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Steven Tunnell, Doyle Tunnell, Tanner Early, Tyler Early, Jason Smith and Chris Long.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Hartsell, Dr. Mandeep Bakshi, Dr. David Jones, Lynn Hartman, Danny Myers and Philip Long.
The family expresses a special thanks to Amedisys staff.