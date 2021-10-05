Lorne Tunnell (Died: Oct. 5, 2021) Oct 5, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lorne Tunnell, 72, of Tusculum, passed away early Tuesday morning at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Whitney Broyles Hill (Died: Sept. 24, 2021) JUDD: Tennessee's Most Famous Ghost Story Lives On Charges Filed Against Student Who Allegedly Spurred Lockdown William Randall 'Randy' Carter (Died: Sept. 27, 2021) Summer Wells Case To Be Featured On National Show Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.