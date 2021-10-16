JOHNSON CITY — Louis Vincent Salamina, 71, of Telford, passed away Sunday at the Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
He was born in Brooklyn, New York, a son of the late Charles John Salamina and Carol Marcelli Salamina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Tritt Salamina, Sept. 3.
Louis was a Chiropractic Doctor having graduated from Life Chiropractic College.
Louis had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
He is survived by his three children: Zoe Salamina, Tara Salamina-Flanner and her husband, Buddy, and Lee Salamina; two granddaughters: Samantha and Olivia; three great-grandchildren: Keira, Braylen and Mariya; one brother: Chuck Salamina; one sister: Marilyn Salamina; one sister-in-law: Janice Price; lifelong friends: Terry Siele, Pat O’Donnell, Ed Ricciuti and Tom Pratesi; and several nieces and nephews.
A Fun Celebration of Life for Louis and Nancy will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Monte Vista Funeral Home.
The family expresses a special thanks to Tim and Lisa Belcher, Mary Lamb, Megan Durrence and Ian Taylor for all the love and care that was shown.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Salamina family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.