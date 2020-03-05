COOKEVILLE — Louise C. Judd, 93, of Knoxville, formerly of Cookeville, died Saturday at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
She was born June 5, 1926, in Washington County to the late William J. ‘Jones’ and Susie Mae Keefauver Cox.
She earned a bachelor degree from East Tennessee State University and an elementary teaching certificate from Tennessee Tech University.
Louise began her career as an assistant home agent with University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service, leading 4-H club work. She worked in Monroe and Greene counties from 1946-48. She moved to Putnam County in 1948 and continued to work there until 1952.
She married Vesper C. Judd, in 1951, at Cookeville First Baptist Church. She left the Extension Service to work part-time with him at his store, Judd’s Hardware, until he entered full-time ministry. She began teaching in 1960 and taught second grade at Capshaw Elementary school until her retirement in 1989. She loved her students and was a creative teacher.
Louise served the Lord by assisting her husband in his pastorates at Woodcliff in Monterey, Poplar Grove in Cookeville, and Hampton’s Crossroads in White County. She taught in Vacation Bible school, directed Christmas plays, and helped begin a library at Hampton’s Crossroads. After Vesper’s death, she came back to First Baptist where she helped with Children’s Bible Drill, taught a senior ladies Sunday school class, and planned trips for the Happy Travelers group there. She also sang in the Happy Tones senior adult choir.
Louise enjoyed travel, taking trips to Europe, England and all over the U.S.
She was a talented crafter as well. She sewed, knitted, embroidered, painted and hooked rugs. Her family and friends have enjoyed the fruits of her labors.
She lived the last three and a half years at Trinity Hills, an assisted living facility in Knoxville to be closer to her family. She entered into the activities as much as her health permitted, and made many friends there. She sat at meals with a group of ladies, three of whom were also named Louise. It was known at their facility as the Louise table.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years: the Rev. Vesper Cameron Judd Sr.; brothers: Lawrence Cox, Earl Cox and Ernest ‘Fred’ Cox; and a sister: Eva Commer.
She is survived by a daughter: Denise (Bruce C.) Brandon of Knoxville; son: Cameron (Rhonda Carrigan) Judd of Chuckey; grandchildren: Matthew (Elizabeth) Judd, Laura (Jay) Burns and Katie (Langdon) Potts; great-granddaughters: Reese and Isla Judd, Natalie Burns, and Carrigan and Madeline Potts; a sister: Virginia ‘Jenny’ (Bert) Sutton of Buena Vista, Colorado; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Her family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper-Huddleston & Horner Funeral Home. The Rev. Mike Head will officiate.
Interment will follow in Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Nephews and her former deacon will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes at https://tennesseechildren.org/.
Share memories and condolences at www.hhhfunerals.com.