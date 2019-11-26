Louise Crum, 83, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She was a member of People’s Tabernacle Church.
She was a lifelong nurse in which she loved caring for others.
She is survived by her son: Greg Crum of Bluff City; grandchildren: Austin Crum, and Bryce and Bridget Crum; a sister: Pauline Holt; several half- brothers and half-sisters; a special nephew: Chuck Conatser; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Norman Crum; a son: Tony Crum; a brother: Bud Jennings; and sisters: Juanita Seaton and Shelby Mathis.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Conatser, Tracy Conatser, Sammy Jennings, Jimmy Seaton, Joe Jennings and Jack Shipley.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Tweed officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.