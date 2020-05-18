Louise Harris, 80, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord Sunday at home. She was reunited with her husband, James, at Heaven’s gate. He took her hand and whispered “welcome dear.”
She was born on March 30, 1940, to Arney and Dorothy Miser of Greene County.
She retired from Greene Valley where she loved taking care of her clients.
Louise attended St. Joseph’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church in Midway as long as her health permitted. She enjoyed being at church with her church family.
Louise will be missed by all who knew her. She truly loved her family! She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.
She is survived by four children and their spouses: Glenna and Ken Ottinger, Frankie Lynn and Coleen Harris, Roger Dale and Marilyn Harris, and Steve Harris and Mary, all of Greene County; grandchildren and their spouses: Chris and Amber Gregg, Chad and Shirley Gregg, Chassidy Morrow and fiancé Chris Stills, Eric and Stacy Harris, Leah Harris, Selena Harris, Paula Harris, Steven Harris, Rachel Harris, Shannon Harris, Allen and Holly Harris, Danielle “Jamie” and Vernon Eutah, and Andrew and Chelsey Harris; stepgranddaughters and spouses: Amy and Craig Brandon, Kerry and Dan Vincent, and Charlie Morgan; a stepgrandson: Michael Ball; great-grandchildren who thought of her as their Mam-maw, not as a great-grandparent: Dr. Amber Brooks Long and her husband, Dustin, Hunter Morrow, Ashleigh Morrow, Lexie Gregg, Justin Gregg, Willow Gregg, MacKenzee Vincent, Christian Vincent, Drew Brandon, Cheyenee Harris , Chesney Harris, Alex Harris, Tyler Harris, Waylon Harris, Abby Harris, Gracie Harris, Ryan Purkey, Madaline Purkey, Jayden Eutah, Kayden Eutah, Hayden Harris and Addison Harris; sisters and brothers-in-laws: Kathleen Key, Doreta and Ralph Seay, and Doris and Hubert Metcalf; brothers and sisters-in-law: Willard and Beverly Miser and JR and JoAnn Miser
She had several devoted caregivers: Judy Womble, Elizabeth Derry, Phyllis Cole, Diane Bright, Carolyn Sauceman and granddaughter: Chassidy Morrow.
She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews with two nieces being special: Linda Jones Lloyd and Wanda Foulks.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband: James of 62 years marriage; her parents: Arney Miser and Dorothy Bledsoe; a grandson: Mario Harris; a great-granddaughter: Andrea Harris; sisters: Ada Davis, Betty Key and Nell Ramsey; and a brother: Jessie Miser.
The family will receive friends from 1–3 and 5–7 p.m. Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Seaton and the Rev. Roger Ealey officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chad Gregg, Justin Gregg, Hunter Morrow, Allen Harris, Eric Harris and Chris Stills.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.