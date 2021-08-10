PARKERSBURG, WV — Louise Johnson Brown, of Vienna, West Virginia, died Saturday.
She was born Nov. 27, 1932, in Greeneville, Tennessee, a daughter of Robert P. and Martha K. Weems Johnson.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years: Harold Brown; a daughter: Patricia McClure of Parkersburg; a son: Steven Brown of Cape Coral, Florida; a granddaughter: Abby Brown of New Bedford, Massachusetts; grandsons: Derek Brown of Houston, Texas, and Zachary Brown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a sister: Mary Leming of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded by sisters: Katherine Ellenberg, Nell Woolsey and Charlotte Doty; and brothers: Powell and Hubert Johnson, all of Greene County, Tennessee.
Louise graduated from Greeneville High School in 1949, attended Berea College where she and Harold met, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from West Virginia State University and a Master of Education Degree from Temple University.
She was a first-grade teacher and subsequently reading specialist in Putnam and Wood Counties, West Virginia, and in Hopedale, Massachusetts, and Anne Arundel County, Maryland.
Louise was an active and longtime member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary international teacher’s organization and the National Education Association, a professional teacher’s organization.
Louise grew up in a Methodist family, where her strong faith was learned and developed. While teaching Sunday School children, she discovered her love of children and their response to her efforts, which lead to her career in elementary education. She and her family were always active church members in the four states in which they resided. Because of several professional relocations, they have been members of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church three times during the years 1967 and the present. She was a Sunday School teacher, choir member, leader of United Methodist Women, and a variety of other Christian activities.
Louise was an avid reader and especially loved her family.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.
Services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Leavitt Chapel with Pastor Bryan Daugherty officiating.
Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in Putnam County, West Virginia.
Donations may be made in Louise’s memory to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 219 11th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.