Louise Mercer Nance, 81, of Bulls Gap, passed away Thursday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Nance was a member of Lords Tabernacle.
Louise is survived by three sisters and one brother-in-law: Pearl Landers of Afton, Lola and Marvin Nance of Mosheim, and Helen Bowers of Dallas, North Carolina; one brother: Eugene Mercer of Greeneville; two stepdaughters: Marie Moore and Jean Ann Nance, both of Greeneville; one stepson: Kenny Nance of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece: Mary Sue Mercer; and four brothers-in-law.
She was a daughter of the late Earnest and Nannie Dockery Mercer.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband: Delmus Nance; two brothers: Paul Mercer and his wife, Roberta, and Robert Mercer and his wife, Marie; one sister: Lois Mercer Shelton; two sisters-in-law: Unafaye Mercer and Betty Mercer; and a brother-in-law: Rufus “Bud” Landers.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday and 1-2 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill chapel with the Rev. Buster Shelton and the Rev. Harley Greene officiating.
A graveside service will follow in Mt Tabor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville Birch Wing and Amedisys Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.