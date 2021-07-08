Louise Mercer Nance Jul 8, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Louise Mercer Nance, 81, of Bulls Gap, passed away Thursday at the Life Care Center of Greeneville.Arrangements will be announced by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? American Downtown Offers Free Fun For Everyone Saturday Erwin Man Drowns At Crockett Birthplace State Park Allen Kyle Guinn (Died: July 2, 2021) Gary D. 'Ghost' McLain (Died: July 5, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.