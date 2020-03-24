MOUNTAIN CITY — Louise Miller Matheson, 81, of Mountain City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Louise was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Trade, Johnson County, to the late Russell Miller and Inez Eggers Miller. In addition to her parents Louise was preceded in death by her beloved son: Michael Ray Matheson; sisters: Lois Reece and Betty Stout; and a brother: Jack Miller.
Louise was a homemaker and worked at Mountain City Glove Factory for 32 years.
She enjoyed planting her garden and preserving vegetables to feed her children and always had room at her dinner table for cousins, neighbors and friends.
In all her many years, Louise lived a dedicated and faithful Christian life and was an inspiration to many.
Louise devoted her life to her family and especially loved watching all her grandchildren gather and play at her little house on the hill. Her door was open to many children over the years and nothing brought more joy to her than to hear them come in calling her “Memaw.” You would often find her in her kitchen cooking the best meals for her family.
Her favorite past times were working crossword puzzles, watching westerns and game shows on TV.
Louise was a member of Mountain City Church of Christ where she attended as long as her health would allow.
She is survived by her son: Billy Scott Matheson and his wife, Mindy, of Mountain City; four daughters: Brenda Howard and her husband, Johnny, of Chuckey, Cindy Strimel of Mountain City, Linda Greer and her husband, Keith, of Creston, North Carolina, and Bobbie Chappell and her husband, Frankie, of Mountain City; grandchildren who called her “Memaw”: Jessica Howard Smith, Stephanie Barry and her husband, Anthony, Brandy Horne and her husband, Anthony, Tequilla Farrow and her husband, Brandon, Eden Matheson Corum and her husband, Tom, Cody Ray Matheson, Jason Strimel, Domonick Matheson and Liam Matheson; her great-grandchildren: Shawna Forrester, Westin Smith, Eli Horne, Marley and Rayley Matheson, Haidyn and Aliyah Farrow, and Christopher Wilson; sisters: Mary Nell Lewis, Josephine Vaught of Mountain City and Maxine Miller of Johnson City; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family services for Louise will be Wednesday at Mountain City Funeral Home.
Graveside service and burial will follow from the family cemetery with Tom Reece and Chuck Stewart officiating.
Pallbearers will be Lee Greever, Joe Lewis, Cody Matheson, Anthony Barry, Johnny Howard, Keith Greer, Frankie Chappell and Michael Stout.
Honorary pallbearers are the Mountain City Church of Christ family.
At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 1180 Stout Branch Rd., Mountain City.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.mountaincityfh.com.