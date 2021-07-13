Louise Moore (Died: July 12, 2021) Jul 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Louise Moore, 87, of the Ottway community, died Monday evening at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? Tommy Greenway (Died: July 5, 2021) Robin Lynn Jagels (Died: July 5, 2021) Shannon G. Gosnell (Died: July 3, 2021) Remembering The First Officer Of The 1964 Parrottsville Plane Crash Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.