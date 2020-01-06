MORRISTOWN — Louise Sentelle Pellett, 99, passed away Wednesday at Regency Retirement Village.
Louise was born June 22, 1910, in Buncombe County, North Carolina. Orphaned at the age of five, she was sent, along with her younger brother, to live in an orphanage. They were taken from the orphanage by their older sister to be raised in a loving, family environment.
Graduating from high school at age 16, Louise worked for a company credit union in Canton, North Carolina, during which time she met, fell in love with, and married Gordon Sentelle.
With their two children, Louise and Gordon left Canton in 1948 when Gordon’s job with American Enka took them to Morristown. She served with devotion as wife, mother and homemaker for her husband, and eventually, three children. Following Gordon’s death in 1969, she went to work in the records department at American Enka. Retiring after 20-years of service, she moved from her long-time, Enka Village home in the Lowland community to a house she bought in Morristown.
On her birthday in 1997, Louise married Jackson R. Pellett before God and the Sunday-morning congregation of First Presbyterian Church in Morristown where both were members. Beginning married life at Jack’s home in Morristown, they moved to Regency Retirement Village. After Jack’s death in 2010, Louise lived at Regency until her death.
In addition to her husbands, Louise was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; her daughter: Christine Sentelle Smelcer; her stepson: Jackson L. Pellett; and a host of relatives and friends.
She is survived by her sons: Rick and Rusty Sentelle; her daughter-in-law: Darlene Sentelle (who was her angel); her son-in-law: Robert Smelcer (Christine’s husband); granddaughters: Ellen Smelcer Partin and Amy Sentelle Hoyle; great-grandsons: Erik Partin, Noah Gorun and Elijah Hoyle; stepdaughers: Deb (Jim) Weiler, Ruth (Gary) Manville and Pat Pellett, widow of Jackson L. Pellett; stepgrandchildren: Jackson D. (Karen) Pellet, Rebecca (David) Engler, Craig (Heather Quass-Annsa) Annsa and Joellyn Manville (Jonathon Morrison); and nine stepgreat-grandchildren.
The family expressed a special thanks to the dedicated staff of Regency Retirement Village, Dr. Rajeev Gupta, Cory Carr FNP, Holly Murphy and her compassionate team of caregivers and Amedisys Hospice.
Receiving of friends was Sunday at Mayes Mortuary in Morristown. The funeral service followed in Mayes Chapel with tributes lovingly delivered by family and friends.
Burial followed at Bethesda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations in memory of Louise Sentelle Pellett be given to the discretionary fund of First Presbyterian Church of Morristown.