Louise Shelton, 59, of Telford, passed away Friday.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Bobby Morgan and Felicia Robinson; daughter and son-in-law: Joanie Hope and Josh Brown; grandchildren: Madison Davis, Haley Britt, Katy Louise Hope and Susan Hope; a brother: Dennis Chrisman; a sister-in-law: Faye Chrisman; stepsons and their spouse: D.J. Shelton and Vanessa Shelton, Billy Shelton, Sammy Shelton, Shannon Shelton and Stevie Shelton; a stepdaughter: Jennifer Shelton; stepgrandsons: Christian Dunn and Billy Shelton Jr.; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Dennis Shelton; and brothers: Jerry Chrisman, Harold Chrisman, Wesley Chrisman, and an infant brother.
There will be no formal visitation or services.