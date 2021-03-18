Louise T. Payne (Died: March 17, 2021) Mar 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Louise T. Payne, 81, of Greeneville, died Wednesday afternoon at the home of her sister and brother-in-law in the Ducktown community.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now James Tyrelle Davis (Died: March 9, 2021) Charles Kinser (Died: March 13, 2021) Rex Carroll Bowers (Died: March 9, 2021) Aaron Joseph Mincey (Died: March 9, 2021) Charles Allen Kinser (Died: March 13, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.