Louise Tolliver Payne, 81, of Greeneville, died Wednesday at the home of her sister, Judy, in the Ducktown community of Limestone on the farm where they were raised.
Louise was born July 8, 1939, in Sullivan County, the oldest of four daughters born to the late Hayes and Blanche Quillen Tolliver. At a young age, she began working on the family farm alongside her father.
She was the Valedictorian of her 1957 graduating class at Chuckey High School.
In her early years, she worked at Hurd Lock and Magnavox and then in the early 1970’s, she returned to the farm with her husband, Ralph. Louise’s father taught her the value of hard work, a trait she passed on to her children and her grandchildren. She was the model of a strong woman, a hard worker, one who never gave up, and completing a task.
Louise struggled with numerous health issues over the years, was a two-time cancer survivor, and still she kept going, until she hurt herself on Dec. 12 while working at her home.
Louise supported her family and their activities and endeavors in school. She loved sports and attended as many of her children and grandchildren’s games as possible, sometimes loudly, depending on the referee’s call. She loved all animals.
She had attended New Ebenezer Church and the former First Free Methodist Church.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Billy and Jeannie McCrary, and Jackie and Teresa McCrary; one daughter: Katrina Payne Seaton; a former daughter-in-law: Kathy Ottinger McCrary; one granddaughter: Laura McCrary Harville and her husband, Neal; seven grandsons: Boone McCrary and his wife, Christie, Ethan McCrary, Christopher Seaton and his wife, Kristen, Ben Seaton and his wife, Dana, Matthew Seaton, Braden Seaton and Jaelyn Collins and Bradley Seaton; two great-grandsons: Hayes and Thaddeus Harville; six great-granddaughters: AnnaBelle, Eleanore, Penelope and Lorelei Harville, and Reagan and Delaney Seaton; three sisters and a brother-in-law: Judy and Richard Harrison, Jane Luster and Helen Turnmire; brothers-in-law and their wives: Alfred and Judy Payne, and Clyde and Phyllis Payne; three special nieces: Carrie Hall, Sabrina Tarlton and Melissa Scott; special friends: Sandra Weller, Emma Frances Susong, Mike Davis and Ken Baughman; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her dog: Sally.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Ralph H. Payne; her father-in-law: Howard A. Payne; her mother-in-law: Bell Shipley Payne; brothers-in-law: Joe Luster, Sherman Turnmire and Bill Scott; and a sister-in-law: Charlotte Payne Scott.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Jim Fillers will officiate.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Monday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Davis, Ken Baughman, David Hensley, Chris Hall, Mickey Tarlton, Richard Harrison, Hayden Anderson, Austin Anderson, Connor Hall and Reid Tarlton.
The family expressed a special thanks to the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice, especially Allie Long.