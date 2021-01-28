Low Duskey (Gilland) Banks Marshall, 81, of Greeneville passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East after a brief illness.
She enjoyed her profession working for many years at Central, Kay’s, Coles, and Corner Drug Stores, Hurd Lock, and in her retirement years as a personal care giver to many.
Survivors include two sons: Steve E. Banks and Timothy “Tim” Marshall; two grandsons: Zac and Zane Marshall; stepgrandchildren: Daniel and Makayla Kindle; two special nieces: Patty Hensley and Joan Bowman; two special nephews: Larry and Dewey Gilland; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Wesley and Emma Gilland; and five brothers: Mavile, Jacob, Robert, Charlie and Jimmie Gilland.
Family and friends may visit Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown, on to sign the register.
A private entombment will be at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens in the Mausoleum of Chimes with Tony Ottinger officiating.
Pallbearers will be Joe Henegar, Terry Rednour, Keith Harrison, Daniel Kindle, Larry Gilland and Justin Gilland.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Davis and her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to the Greene County Coal Fund, P.O. Box 545, Greeneville, TN 37744.
