Lowell Wayne Brown, 73, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at the Johnson City Medical Center while surrounded by his family.
He lived heartily, loved joyously and made life better for all who knew him.
A son of Arnold and Isabel Brown, Wayne was born in Chuckey in 1946 and learned how to farm tobacco at a young age with his two sisters, Allie and Janice. In 1964, he graduated from Chuckey-Doak High School and attended the University of Tennessee, where he met his future wife of 49 years, Virginia Cargile. They married in 1970 while Wayne attended UT, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Husbandry. Wayne went on to earn his Master of Science in Wildlife Biology at UT in 1975.
Wayne lived a life of virtue. In 1968, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served as a light infantry platoon sergeant during the Vietnam War from October 1969 through June 1970. Staff Sgt. Brown’s courageous combat leadership proved vital to the men of Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. His numerous combat medals include the Purple Heart, two Bronze Stars (one with Valor), the Air Medal, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross and the Combat Infantry Badge. During Vietnam, Wayne was universally admired by his subordinates, peers and supervisors, which led to countless lifelong bonds and his enduring involvement within the 22nd Infantry Regiment Society.
Following the Vietnam War, Wayne finished school and returned to Chuckey to become a fourth-generation farmer and the sole proprietor of Braunhurst Farms. Throughout his career in farming and agriculture, Wayne tended to a wide variety of commodities, including dairy cattle, pigs, show horses, corn, soybeans and tobacco. He was a local, state and national leader in numerous agricultural organizations.
Among his countless professional distinctions, Wayne served seven years as a key member of the Tennessee Farmers’ Cooperative, culminating in his election as its’ chairman of the Board in 2011. Under Wayne’s leadership, Braunhurst Farms grew to become one of the largest tobacco suppliers in East Tennessee.
Wayne fiercely loved his family, his country, his friends, his co-workers and his fellow veterans. He taught his children to care about people and to respect the virtues of hard work, moral character, kindness and generosity.
He leaves his dear wife: Virginia Cargile Brown; his two beloved children: Amy Elizabeth Brown (son-in-law, Lt. Col. Keith McGuire, USAF) and Major Benjamin Cargile Brown, USAFR (daughter-in-law, Jennifer Makenzie Walker).
He also leaves five cherished grandchildren: Audrey Brown, Hallie Brown, Jackson Brown, Payton McGuire and Hazel McGuire. Furthermore, he leaves behind brother-in-law: Willard Cargile; and sisters-in-law: Judie and Lorene Cargile.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents: Arnold and Isabel Brown; his twin brothers: Maine and Blaine (died at birth); his sisters: Allie Reaves and Janice Kinley; and his brothers-in-law: Richard Reaves and Wayne Cargile.
A special thank you was expressed to first responders and medical staff at the Johnson City Medical Center, Intensive Care Unit.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the Wounded Warriors Project with memo line: “in memory of Wayne Brown.”
Visitation will be from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel, 101 Graceland Lane.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating. A Masonic Service will be conducted by Baileyton Lodge No. 520, F&AM.
Interment will be the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery immediately following the service with the Greene County Honor Guard conducting the graveside service.
Thoughts and memories maybe shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
”Deeds not Words”
22nd Infantry Regiment