Lucille Adams, 76, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday morning at her home.
She is survived by a special granddaughter and her husband: Emily and Landon Williams, who were her caregivers; four children: Thearsa and Eddie Isley, Denisa Morelock, Allen Adams, and Angie and Mike Lawson; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, including Mason Williams, who was Lucille’s pride and joy, Dallas Williams and Dillon Isley; one brother: Lloyd Ricker; several nieces and nephews, including a special niece: Brenda Kesterson; and a special friend: Dalelynn Vaughn.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Johnny Adams in 2014; her parents: Wayland and Flora Ricker; one sister: Betty Harris; and one brother: Dewey Ricker.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Claude Davis officiating.
Interment will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Junior Isley, Freddie Swatzell, Johnny Bill Jones, Cody Ricker, Jimmy Owens and Clay Dunaway.