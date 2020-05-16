Lucille Earley Watts, 94, widow of J.C. Watts, passed away Thursday afternoon.
Mrs. Watts retired from Magnavox after 35 years of service
She was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church.
She loved her family, enjoyed cooking for them and will be remembered for her homemade biscuits.
Survivors include two children and their spouses: Phyllis and Buddy Cobble, and Jay and Cindi Watts; grandchildren and their spouses: Michael and Laura Voiles, Marchelle and Todd Simmons, Jason and Caroline Watts, and Adam Watts and his fiancée, Lindsay Hauck; great-grandchildren: Christian Black, Brett Voiles, Bryce Voiles, Bear Simmons, Marshall Simmons, Riley Watts and Emersyn Watts; stepgreat-grandson: Josh Arwood; sisters-in-law: Gertrude Smith and Nancy Watts; a brother-in-law: Murley Watts and his wife, Lucille; and children of Lucille’s sisters: Tommy Greenway and Robin Shelton.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: J.C. Watts; her : Claude and Lora Wampler Earley; sisters and their husbands: Kathleen and Bill Greenway, and Freddie and Bobby Burger; and a brother: James Elmer Earley.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Richard Long will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Jay Watts, Jason Watts, Adam Watts, Mike Voiles, Brett Voiles, Bryce Voiles and Buddy Cobble.
Honorary pallbearers will be the employees of Help at Home and Doyle Davis.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.