Lucille Earley Watts (Died: May 14, 2020) May 15, 2020

Lucille Earley Watts, 94, of Greeneville, died Thursday afternoon at Greeneville Community Hospital East.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.