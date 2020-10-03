Lucille Letterman Harrison, 100, of College View Drive, Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She was a K-12 teacher, who started at Camp Creek School and retired from Doak Elementary.
Mrs. Harrison was member of Zion Presbyterian Church, Zion FCE Sunday school class.
She was a former member of Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Greene County Retired Teacher Association.
The family stated she was an amazing and dear woman. She connected well with others and made them feel happy and at ease when they were together. She was an effective teacher who was able to break barriers with those with limited abilities. She was an avid, crafter making gifts and helping others.
Lucille is survived by a son: Ken Harrison, one daughter and son-in-law: Jenni and Ron Schaming of Adamsville; one grandson: Ronald Harrison Schaming; one nephew: John Cox of Greeneville; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews who visited her often; and her special neighbors and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years: Roy Kenneth Harrison; her parents: James C. and Loretta Letterman; and two sisters: Addie Pearl Brooks and Nellie Cox.
A graveside service will be Sunday at noon at Zion Presbyterian Cemetery with David Dalton, CLP, officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 am on Sunday for the graveside service.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the family ask that you do not bring food to the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of Kenneth Harrison, 111 College View Drive, Greeneville, TN 37745 for Zion Cemetery fund.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.