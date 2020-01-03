Luke Edward Ball, of Limestone, passed away Wednesday at his residence.
Luke was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He loved to mow his lawn.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years: Mary Ball; a son: Ricky Ball; a stepson: Donnie Stuart; grandchildren: Mitchell Ball and Tavia (Matthew) Stroud; great-granddaughters: Liberty and Emberlyn Stroud; a brother-in-law: James Edward Graham; several nieces and nephews; and a special great-nephew: Dalton Graham.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Edgar and Agnes Ball; brothers: Luther and Ray Ball; sisters: Rachel Lowery and Dorothy Remell Johnson; his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Annie and Bill Graham; a brother-in-law: Charlie Graham; and sisters-in-laws: Hailey McDaniel and Billie Hensley.
Luke retired from Magnavox after 26 years and was an auxiliary officer with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Roy Shelton and Pastor Terry Johnson officiating.
The family expressed a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.