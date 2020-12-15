Beloved father, husband and friend to many, Luke Moser McAmis Jr., 81, of Johnson City passed away Saturday.
He was a retired Chemist,
He was affiliated with Hill Street Church of God.
Luke proudly served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1963-67.
He was a quick wit who loved to make a joke and lighten any mood.
Luke loved his family and his dogs, photography, star-gazing and travel abroad.
Survivors include his wife: Frances McAmis; a daughter: Judy McAmis; daughter: Lori Thompson and her husband, Wendell; and a son: Denny Smith and his fiancee Telia Dupes.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Vara and Luke Moser McAmis Sr.; and a brother: Charles Robert McAmis.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, Greeneville.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Mt. Hebron Cemetery. The Rev. Jack Kirkendall will officiate. Military honors accorded by an Air Force Funeral Detail from Shaw Air Force Base.
Pallbearers will be Wendell Thompson, Denny Smith, Anthony Jennings, Hunter Jennings, Bryson Thompson and Peter Mazza.