Lula Lowe, 86, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday.
She was buried in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery with her husband, James E. Lowe.
She is survived by her three children: Rebekah Hall, Jerry White and John White; grandchildren: Jonah Hall, special granddaughter Jackie Hall, Linda Cochran and Crissy White; and many more generations of grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: James E. Lowe; children: David White and Penny Cochran; and her parents: Eddie Wiggins and Pearl Johnson Wiggins.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The Rev. Phil Reed and the Rev. Ralph Hensley will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.