Luther Arwood, 95, of the South Greene community, passed away Sunday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a life-long farmer.
Mr. Arwood was a member of Susong Memorial Church, where he was a trustee and was active in all church activities as long as his health permitted.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law: Ronnie and Mary Arwood of Greeneville; grandson and his wife: Tyler and Alecia Arwood of Greeneville; granddaughter and her husband: Tiffany and Clay Wilkerson of Greeneville; and one great-grandson: Carter Wilkerson.
He was the son of the late Roger and Cora Seaton Arwood and was preceded in death by his wife: Helen Peters Arwood; an infant brother; three brothers: Joe, Fred and Doyle Arwood; and a sister: Dorothy Brank.
The family will receive friends 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Clay Wilkerson officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Doyle Monroe Arwood, Roger Brank, Dwayne Gregg, Lawrence Patrick, Lyman Seaton and Frank Seaton.
The men of Susong Memorial Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.