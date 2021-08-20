Luther Christian Bogner, 82, of Carpenters Chapel Road, Mosheim, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He worked for the Corp. of Engineers in Oregon.
He attended Luther Memorial Lutheran Church and was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.
He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law: Valerie and James Cheesman of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Diane and Brian Servis of Wimauma, Florida; a fiancée: Shirley Ottinger of Parrottsville; seven granddaughters: Heather Stafford, Stephanie Stevens, Pamela Guterriz, Cathy Cornwell, Shaunda Cunningham, Suzanne Doneburgh and Kimberly Berry; three grandsons: David McNight, Joshua Doneburg and Christopher Burch; and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Judy Ann Marie Bogner; his parents: George and Katheryn Bogner; a daughter: Sally Beaubien; and two sons: Scott and William “Bill” Bogner.
There will be no formal services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.