MORRISTOWN — Luther J. Moyers, 85, of Morristown, passed away Sunday at his home after a lengthy battle with kidney and liver disease.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Luther retired from Foamex.
He served in the U.S. Navy on the SS Franklin D. Rosevelt from 1955-59.
After retiring Luther enjoyed taking photos around the Lakeway Area, loving the historical buildings and flowers. He also enjoyed playing bingo with fellow retires.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Leonard and Lula Moyers; brothers: J.D. Moyers, Bill Moyers and oldest brother Eugene Moyers, who was shot down in World War II; and nephew: Barry McKinney.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years: Frances Gonav Moyers; stepsons: Mike (Linda) Hawk and Ronnie (Clarencine) Hawk; grandchildren: Mike (Tracy) Hawk, Kelly (Ernie) Stubblefield and Casey Hawk; great-grandchildren: Corben Stubblefield and Addison Hawk; a sister: Phyllis (Dr. James Ray) McKinney of Greeneville; a niece: Karen (Ervin) Brown; a nephew: Dr. Mark (Dr. Barbara) McKinney; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon until 5 p.m Tuesday in the Chapel of Stubblefield Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Hamblen Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jeromy Gilmer and Dr. James Ray McKinney officiating.