MORRISTOWN — Lyle A. Doty, 96, of Morristown, passed away Nov. 10 at his home.
He was born and raised in Baileyton.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents: Jesse and Viola Mullins Doty; brothers and sisters: Dorothy Alma Doty, Ina Cutshaw, Leroy Doty, Buck Doty, and a son: Don Doty.
Lyle was a veteran of the U.S. Navy of World War II and was stationed in the Marshall Islands.
He retired from Magnavox where he was Chief of Security. He was a member for more than 60 years of the Masonic Lodge in Baileyton. He was active in politics for six decades, and was a former Deputy Sheriff and Road Commissioner in Greene County. Lyle served as the former Chairman of the Republican Party, former County Commissioner, and former Chairman of the Election Commission in Hamblen County.
He is survived by his wife: Hazel Allen Doty; children: L.A. and Linda Doty, Shirley and Rex Kuykendall, Lana Kay and Rick Blake, Vera Cox, and Thomas and Cyndi Doty; a daughter-in-law: Ann Doty; grandchildren: Lisa, Penny, Jim, Sherry, Cassie, Stacey, Krystal, Donnie, Kim, Greg, Kristi, India and Addi; 26 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother: Gardell (Toots) Doty; sisters: Lois Hipps and Maxie Shanks; and special friends, Teresa, Steve, Frank, Amy and Crystal.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Russellville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Gene Nelson, Dannie Bell and Gary Marshall officiating.
Interment and military honors will be Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday in New Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Baileyton.
Allen Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.