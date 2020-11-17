Lyle Miller, 79, of 107 Cutoff, Greeneville, died Sunday at his home.
He was a member of Mt View Baptist Church and attended Towering Oaks Baptist Church.
Lyle retired from Magnavox and served in the U.S. Army.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 60 years: Patricia Woolsey Miller; two sons: Johnny and Kim Miller, and Jeffrey Miller; grandchildren: Justin Miller, and Zac and Emma Miller, all of Murfreesboro, Mikinzie Miller, Derek Miller of Greeneville, and Amanda and Jason Parker of Candler, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren: Zanna Parker, Kane Parker and Zoe Parker; and a brother: Keith and Wanda Miller. He is also survived by special friends: His camping buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Maxie Miller, a sister: Lena Kate Miller; and brothers: J.H. Miller, Jim Miller, Harold Dean Miller and Bobby Miller.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 pm Tuesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Utsman and Dr. James K. Pierce officiating.
Interment will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Harris Memorial Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Davis, Fred Wilhoit, Chad Higginbotham, Lawrence Patrick, Ronnie Nelson and Freddie Myers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Jones, Jim Sluder, Don Jenkins, Johnny Reaves, Lawrence Seaton and Donald Dean Miller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harris Memorial Cemetery Fund, c/o Tim Smithson, 260 Red Hill Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.