Lynda Emmalou Holt, 69, of Greeneville, passed at her home Monday.
She retired after 34 years as an LPN from Greene Valley Developmental Center.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Amanda and John Doolittle; one stepdaughter: Jamie Holt; grandchildren: Paige Harrell and Benjamin Coppage; one brother: Charles Richard Vaughn of Whitehouse Road; her mother-in-law: Jane Holt Grooms; a brother-in-law: Jackie Holt; a sister-in-law: Tammy Pitt; an aunt: Madge Britton; an uncle: Johnny Bill Gaddis; and nieces and nephews: Steve and Kim Gosnell and their family, Amy Vaughn and her family, Randy Pitt Jr and his family, and Misty Pitt and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jimmy Blake Holt; her parents: Henry Vaughn and Denzel K. Vaughn; and a brother: Donnie Vaughn.
The family will have a celebration of life at 4 p.m. April 10 at Cassi Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Logan Lamb officiating.
The family expressed a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice.
Donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
